2024 KIA NIRO WIND

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Navigation System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2024 Kia NIRO

67,969 KM

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia NIRO

EV Wind/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

12807667

2024 Kia NIRO

EV Wind/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,969KM
VIN KNDCP3L12R5079685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,969 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 KIA NIRO WIND

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Navigation System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Highway Drive Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Junction Turning (FCA-JT)
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCAA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Kia Connect (includes 3-year free trial) Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat height adjustment
Smart Cruise Control with stop & go (SCC w/S&G)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Tires: 215/55R17
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 150kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
10.65 Axle Ratio
390.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: shift-by-wire and drive mode select
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
57.08 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
7.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
1.08 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V and 64.8 kWh Capacity
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
170 kgs (4
784 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2024 Kia NIRO