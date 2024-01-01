$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Lexus ES
H ES 300h
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
27,898KM
VIN 58AB21B14RU014315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cloudburst Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 27,898 KM
