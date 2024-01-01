$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Lexus RX
H RX 500h
2024 Lexus RX
H RX 500h
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
10,295KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T2BCMEA0RC011409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UBPB11409
- Mileage 10,295 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2022 Kia Soul EX IVT 65,549 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.0L Preferred 24,417 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Lexus NX 300 Awd 40,105 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2024 Lexus RX