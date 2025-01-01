Menu
2024 LEXUS RX350H ULTRA LUXURY

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Heated& Ventilated Seats( Front& Back)

- Heads-Up Display

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Triple LED Hight Light 

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert

- Lane Change Assist

- Digital Display Rear View Mirror with Garage Door Opener

- Thematic Ambient Illumination 64 colours
- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2024 Lexus RX

57,551 KM

Details Description Features

$62,500

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lexus RX

RX 350h ULTRA LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

13106345

2024 Lexus RX

RX 350h ULTRA LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$62,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,551KM
VIN 2T2BBMCA3RC024077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,551 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 LEXUS RX350H ULTRA LUXURY

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features'

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Heated& Ventilated Seats( Front& Back)

- Heads-Up Display

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Triple LED Hight Light 

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert

- Lane Change Assist

- Digital Display Rear View Mirror with Garage Door Opener

- Thematic Ambient Illumination 64 colours
- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Evasion Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
65 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Axle ratio: 3.64
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
600.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Transmission: Electronic Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: shift by wire
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery 1.68 kWh Capacity

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Eco and Normal Modes)
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Engine: 2.5L 4 Cyl DOHC 16V w/VVT-iE -inc: stop and start and Downhill Assist Control and drive mode select (sport
610 kgs (5
754 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$62,500

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2024 Lexus RX