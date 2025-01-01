$62,500+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lexus RX
RX 350h ULTRA LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
$62,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,551 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 LEXUS RX350H ULTRA LUXURY
TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT
NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER
Highlight Features'
- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor
- Heated& Ventilated Seats( Front& Back)
- Heads-Up Display
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Triple LED Hight Light
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Pre-Collision System
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Change Assist
- Digital Display Rear View Mirror with Garage Door Opener
- Thematic Ambient Illumination 64 colours
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE
Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.
*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***
DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*
Vehicle Features
