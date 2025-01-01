$68,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Lexus TX
350
2024 Lexus TX
350
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$68,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,599KM
VIN 5TDAAAB63RS003025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caviar
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 12,599 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Luxury Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
2023 Buick Envision Avenir AWD 16,459 KM $37,800 + tax & lic
2025 Lexus RZ 450e 4,967 KM $55,999 + tax & lic
2022 Lexus NX h NX 350h 62,461 KM $45,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$68,495
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2024 Lexus TX