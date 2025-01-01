Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Lexus TX

12,599 KM

Details Features

$68,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Lexus TX

350

Watch This Vehicle
13116887

2024 Lexus TX

350

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 13116887
  2. 13116887
  3. 13116887
  4. 13116887
  5. 13116887
  6. 13116887
  7. 13116887
  8. 13116887
  9. 13116887
  10. 13116887
  11. 13116887
  12. 13116887
  13. 13116887
  14. 13116887
  15. 13116887
  16. 13116887
  17. 13116887
  18. 13116887
  19. 13116887
  20. 13116887
  21. 13116887
  22. 13116887
  23. 13116887
  24. 13116887
Contact Seller

$68,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,599KM
VIN 5TDAAAB63RS003025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 12,599 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Luxury Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

Used 2023 Buick Envision Avenir AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Buick Envision Avenir AWD 16,459 KM $37,800 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Lexus RZ 450e for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Lexus RZ 450e 4,967 KM $55,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lexus NX h NX 350h for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Lexus NX h NX 350h 62,461 KM $45,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$68,495

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2024 Lexus TX