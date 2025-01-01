$79,997+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Lexus TXh
TX 500h
2024 Lexus TXh
TX 500h
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$79,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,605KM
VIN 5TDABAB66RS001525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNA01525
- Mileage 28,605 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
F SPORT PERFORMANCE 2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium 85,100 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass 5,814 KM $77,999 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X7 xDrive50i 106,991 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$79,997
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2024 Lexus TXh