2024 Lexus TXh

28,605 KM

$79,997

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lexus TXh

TX 500h

12971103

2024 Lexus TXh

TX 500h

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$79,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,605KM
VIN 5TDABAB66RS001525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA01525
  • Mileage 28,605 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

F SPORT PERFORMANCE 2

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$79,997

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

