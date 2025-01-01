Menu
2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS

True price, No Hidden Fee, Free Carfax. Full Inspection Report


Highlight Features
- Backup Camera
- Navigation System
- Bose Sound System
- Weissach Package
- 3D- Printed Body Form Full Bucket Driver Seats(Soft)
- Chrono Package
- Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes
- Porsche Dynamic Light System
- Front Axle Lift System
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2024 Porsche 718

1,681 KM

$255,000

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche 718

Spyder RS Roadster/ Weissach Package/ Ceramic Brakes

12781286

2024 Porsche 718

Spyder RS Roadster/ Weissach Package/ Ceramic Brakes

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$255,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,681KM
VIN WP0CE2A82RK240456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 240456
  • Mileage 1,681 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS

True price, No Hidden Fee, Free Carfax. Full Inspection Report


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Bose Sound System

- Weissach Package

- 3D- Printed Body Form Full Bucket Driver Seats(Soft)

- Chrono Package

- Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes

- Porsche Dynamic Light System

- Front Axle Lift System

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*




Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Full Race-Tex Simulated Suede Headliner
Race-Tex Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Porsche Vehicle Tracking System (PVTS) Tracker System

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Hill hold control

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Power Spoiler
NON-METALLIC PAINT

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
4.17 axle ratio
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
54 L Fuel Tank
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Interior Concealed Storage
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
ParkAssist Rear Parking Sensors
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Carbon Fibre Back Material
Ceramic Discs and Electric Parking Brake
Tires: 245/35ZR20 Fr & 295/30ZR20 Rr Sports
Sport Race-Tex Simulated Suede/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
Race-Tex Simulated Suede Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Sunroof/Convertible Roof Activation
Engine: 4.0L Flat 6-Cyl Naturally Aspirated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$255,000

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2024 Porsche 718