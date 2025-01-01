Menu
2024 SUBARU IMPREZA AWD RS

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features
- Backup Camera
- Power Sunroof
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Pre-Collision System
- Power Seats
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Apple Carplay
- FM/AM Radio
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Bluetooth Technology
- Voice Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2024 Subaru Impreza

3,113 KM

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru Impreza

RS AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

13112630

2024 Subaru Impreza

RS AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,113KM
VIN JF1GUHJC2R8284472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH1-5682
  • Mileage 3,113 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 SUBARU IMPREZA AWD RS

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Sunroof

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Power Seats

- Harman/Kardon Sound System

- Apple Carplay

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Centring Assist

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 225/40 R18 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Integrated roof antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.70 Axle Ratio
63 L Fuel Tank

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
direct fuel injection w/electronic throttle control
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer w/VVT -inc: Horizontally-opposed
Wheels: 18 x 7.5 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: black finish

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2024 Subaru Impreza