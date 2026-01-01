Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2024 TESLA MODEL 3 RWD</p><p><span>TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSEPCTION REPORT</span></p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1768430238929_7958148839445409 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>Highlight Feature:</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Navigation System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Back-up Camera</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Blind-Spot Camera</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Panoramic Sunroof</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Heated& Ventilated Seats</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Heated Steering Wheels</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Rear Heated Seats</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Rear Climate Control</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>-Keyless Entry</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>-Auto High-Beam Headlight</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Autopilot</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Pre-Collision Safety System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- FM/AM Radio</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Bluetooth Technology </span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- AND MUCH MORE</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2024 Tesla Model 3

6,142 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Tesla Model 3

RWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
13474606

2024 Tesla Model 3

RWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 13474606
  2. 13474606
  3. 13474606
  4. 13474606
  5. 13474606
  6. 13474606
  7. 13474606
  8. 13474606
  9. 13474606
  10. 13474606
  11. 13474606
  12. 13474606
  13. 13474606
  14. 13474606
  15. 13474606
  16. 13474606
  17. 13474606
  18. 13474606
  19. 13474606
  20. 13474606
  21. 13474606
  22. 13474606
  23. 13474606
  24. 13474606
  25. 13474606
  26. 13474606
  27. 13474606
  28. 13474606
  29. 13474606
  30. 13474606
  31. 13474606
  32. 13474606
  33. 13474606
  34. 13474606
  35. 13474606
  36. 13474606
  37. 13474606
  38. 13474606
Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,142KM
VIN LRW3E7FA7RC262923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,142 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 TESLA MODEL 3 RWD

TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSEPCTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Feature:

- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera

- Blind-Spot Camera

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Rear Heated Seats

- Rear Climate Control

-Keyless Entry

-Auto High-Beam Headlight

- Autopilot

- Pre-Collision Safety System

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology 

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat

Exterior

Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
9.00 Axle Ratio
Motor: AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 438 km estimated range

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
Window grid antenna
Regular Amplifier
1 LCD Monitor In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/Digital Media

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Cloth Upholstered Dashboard
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.7 kW Onboard Charger
8.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 60 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD/ ACCELERATION BOOST/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD/ ACCELERATION BOOST/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 117,011 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Infiniti QX50 LUXE AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Infiniti QX50 LUXE AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 99,484 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla SE CVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ POWER SUNROOF for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla SE CVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ POWER SUNROOF 35,514 KM $25,495 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2024 Tesla Model 3