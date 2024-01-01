$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
2024 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,060KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YFB4MDE3RP168261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 12,060 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 6sp at Tip 4M 58,130 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade 60,018 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Prius V CVT 255,159 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2024 Toyota Corolla