$39,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
XLE AWD
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,354KM
VIN 7MUDAABG4RV105073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 14,354 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Corolla Cross XLE AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross