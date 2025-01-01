Menu
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

14,354 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

XLE AWD

12153798

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,354KM
VIN 7MUDAABG4RV105073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 14,354 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla Cross XLE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross