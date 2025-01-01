2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p>2024<span> </span>TOYOTA COROLLA  CROSS XLE</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Power Sunroof<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1761349615752_05207101158577232 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Apple Carplay</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br></p>

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

3,589 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

XLE AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
13110698

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

XLE AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 13110698.754980677?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33728
  2. 13110698
  3. 13110698
  4. 13110698
  5. 13110698
  6. 13110698
  7. 13110698
  8. 13110698
  9. 13110698
  10. 13110698
  11. 13110698
  12. 13110698
  13. 13110698
  14. 13110698
  15. 13110698
  16. 13110698
  17. 13110698
  18. 13110698
  19. 13110698
  20. 13110698
  21. 13110698
  22. 13110698
  23. 13110698
  24. 13110698
  25. 13110698
  26. 13110698
  27. 13110698
  28. 13110698
  29. 13110698
  30. 13110698
  31. 13110698
  32. 13110698
  33. 13110698
  34. 13110698
  35. 13110698
  36. 13110698
  37. 13110698
  38. 13110698
Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,589KM
VIN 7MUDAABG5RV115644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,589 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 TOYOTA COROLLA  CROSS XLE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Power Sunroof

- Apple Carplay

- Heated Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support
Intuitive Parking Assist w/Auto Braking Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Curve Speed Management

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Tires: P225/55R18
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: sequential shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and stop and start engine system (S&S)
4.01 Axle Ratio
540.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

GVWR: 1
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
driver lumbar support and passenger seat manual adjustable recline
945 kg (4
288 lb)
6 JBL Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe/ NO ACCIDENT/ AMG PKG/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe/ NO ACCIDENT/ AMG PKG/ BC LOCAL 38,682 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lexus RX RX 350h ULTRA LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Lexus RX RX 350h ULTRA LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 57,551 KM $62,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 164,015 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross