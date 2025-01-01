Menu
<p>2024 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID XLE</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Apple Carplay</p><p>- Wireless Charging </p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheels</p><p>- Rear Climate Control</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747862877536_2938645473528414 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p>

99,932 KM

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Passenger Seat
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Curve Speed Management

Convenience

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
TBD Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED ECVT
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Engine: 2.5L I4 Dynamic Force DOHC 16V D-4S -inc: Dual-injection w/VVT-iE and VVT-i

