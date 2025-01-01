$55,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Highlander
XSE AWD
2024 Toyota Highlander
XSE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,427KM
VIN 5TDKDRBH8RS560458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 14,427 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 727 KM $32,499 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD 33,047 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Yaris 5 Dr LE Htbk 4A 64,453 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$55,999
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2024 Toyota Highlander