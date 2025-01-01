$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
1958
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
2,000KM
VIN JTEABFAJ4RK002548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
