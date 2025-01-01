$34,605+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Mirai
XLE
2024 Toyota Mirai
XLE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Sale
$34,605
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,001KM
VIN JTDAAAAA5RA011775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Heavy Metal
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UBNA11775
- Mileage 1,001 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
XLE
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
