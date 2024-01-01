Menu
2024 Toyota Prius

14,913 KM

$44,499

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Prius

Prime XSE

2024 Toyota Prius

Prime XSE

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
14,913KM
VIN JTDACACU7R3013498

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA13498
  • Mileage 14,913 KM

Prius Prime XSE

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

