$44,499+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Prius
Prime XSE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
14,913KM
VIN JTDACACU7R3013498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNA13498
- Mileage 14,913 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Prius Prime XSE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 Toyota Prius