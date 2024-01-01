Menu
2024 Toyota Prius

31,677 KM

Details Features

$41,499

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Prius

XLE AWD

2024 Toyota Prius

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,677KM
VIN JTDADABU0R3009243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA09243
  • Mileage 31,677 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Prius XLE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$41,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2024 Toyota Prius