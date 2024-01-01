$41,499+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Prius
XLE AWD
2024 Toyota Prius
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,677KM
VIN JTDADABU0R3009243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNA09243
- Mileage 31,677 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Prius XLE AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
