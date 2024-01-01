Menu
2024 Toyota Prius

5,924 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Prius

Plug-In Hybrid SE

12012910

2024 Toyota Prius

Plug-In Hybrid SE

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,924KM
VIN JTDACACU1R3015473

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA15473
  • Mileage 5,924 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-XXXX

604-273-3733

2024 Toyota Prius