$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Toyota Prius
Plug-In Hybrid SE
2024 Toyota Prius
Plug-In Hybrid SE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,924KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDACACU1R3015473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNA15473
- Mileage 5,924 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2017 Volkswagen Golf R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION at DSG 69,843 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 86,262 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid SE 5,924 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2024 Toyota Prius