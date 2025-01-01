$32,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Prius
Plug-In Hybrid SE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,340KM
VIN JTDACACUXR3013429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNB13429
- Mileage 48,340 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Prius Prime SE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
