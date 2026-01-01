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2024 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

25,898 KM

Details Features

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14501479

2024 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

SE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
25,898KM
VIN JTDACACU4R3021235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 25,898 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Prius Prime SE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

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604-273-XXXX

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604-273-3733

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$32,000

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2024 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid