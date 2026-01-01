$32,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid
SE
2024 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid
SE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
25,898KM
VIN JTDACACU4R3021235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 25,898 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Prius Prime SE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$32,000
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2024 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid