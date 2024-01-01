$45,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
15KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3R1RFV6RW433813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 15 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
XLE Premium AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2018 Toyota Prius Prime eCVT 89,140 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan LE CVT 115,520 KM $19,599 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry HYBRID SE 104,480 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2024 Toyota RAV4