Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Toyota RAV4

12,406 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XSE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XSE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,406KM
VIN 2T35WRFV2RW215027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA15027
  • Mileage 12,406 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2024 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range RWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range RWD 9,294 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X XLE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 SUBARU;TOYOTA BZ4X XLE AWD 20,367 KM $40,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited AWD 32,600 KM $51,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota RAV4