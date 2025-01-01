$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota RAV4
Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD
2024 Toyota RAV4
Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,611KM
VIN JTMGB3FV3RD190069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNA90069
- Mileage 27,611 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD 27,611 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Prius Limited AWD 8,727 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 26,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2024 Toyota RAV4