2024 TOYOTA RAV4 XLE PREMIUM

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT 

NO ACCIDEN, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2024 Toyota RAV4

13,275 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

12546446

2024 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,275KM
VIN 2T3R1RFVXRC435128

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,275 KM

2024 TOYOTA RAV4 XLE PREMIUM

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT 

NO ACCIDEN, BC LOCAL

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Guest Driver Monitor (Remote Connect)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and manual passenger seats adjustments

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P225/65R17
Wheels w/Machined Accents w/Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
57 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
511.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
091 kgs (4
610 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2024 Toyota RAV4