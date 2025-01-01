$42,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,347KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV0RC445618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 14,347 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
XLE Premium AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2019 Audi Q8 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 80,029 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz C250 4MATIC Sedan 50,245 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 51,901 KM $25,499 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2024 Toyota RAV4