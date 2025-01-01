$55,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Sienna
Hybrid Sienna LE 8-Pass
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
4,722KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC6RS215220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 4,722 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Sienna LE FWD 8-Pass
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2024 Toyota Sienna