$53,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Sienna
Hybrid Sienna LE 8-Pass
2024 Toyota Sienna
Hybrid Sienna LE 8-Pass
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$53,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,258KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC6RS200040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 14,258 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Sienna LE FWD 8-Pass
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 91,356 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Prius Prime eCVT 148,750 KM $26,499 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Prius Prime eCVT 162,791 KM $24,299 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$53,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2024 Toyota Sienna