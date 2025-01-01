$55,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Sienna
Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass
2024 Toyota Sienna
Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,319KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC4RS112218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 71,319 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass 71,319 KM $55,995 + tax & lic
2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass 14,075 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE AWD 8,809 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2024 Toyota Sienna