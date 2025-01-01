Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Toyota Sienna

23,445 KM

Details

$60,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass

Watch This Vehicle
13073578

2024 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

  1. 13073578
  2. 13073578
  3. 13073578
  4. 13073578
  5. 13073578
  6. 13073578
  7. 13073578
  8. 13073578
  9. 13073578
  10. 13073578
  11. 13073578
  12. 13073578
  13. 13073578
  14. 13073578
  15. 13073578
  16. 13073578
  17. 13073578
  18. 13073578
  19. 13073578
  20. 13073578
  21. 13073578
  22. 13073578
  23. 13073578
  24. 13073578
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,445KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC8RS135193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 23,445 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i 139,599 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Mirai XLE for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Mirai XLE 1,001 KM $34,605 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass 42,919 KM $58,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$60,500

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2024 Toyota Sienna