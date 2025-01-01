$60,500+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna
Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$60,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,445KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC8RS135193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 23,445 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
$60,500
+ taxes & licensing>
