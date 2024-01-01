$53,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Tundra
4X4 TUNDRA DOUBLE CAB SR
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
10,723KM
VIN 5TFLA5DA7RX172153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UBPA72153
- Mileage 10,723 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TUNDRA TRD OFF ROAD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 Toyota Tundra