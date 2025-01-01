Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Toyota Venza

12,763 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12098818

2024 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza XLE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,763KM
VIN JTEAAAAH6RJ173200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UBNA73200
  • Mileage 12,763 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza XLE for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza XLE 12,763 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan XSE CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan XSE CVT 69,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass 12,365 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota Venza