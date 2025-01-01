Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Lexus UXh

23 KM

Details Features

$45,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Lexus UXh

UX 300h

Watch This Vehicle
12918323

2025 Lexus UXh

UX 300h

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 12918323
  2. 12918323
  3. 12918323
  4. 12918323
  5. 12918323
  6. 12918323
  7. 12918323
  8. 12918323
  9. 12918323
  10. 12918323
  11. 12918323
  12. 12918323
  13. 12918323
  14. 12918323
  15. 12918323
  16. 12918323
  17. 12918323
  18. 12918323
  19. 12918323
  20. 12918323
  21. 12918323
  22. 12918323
  23. 12918323
  24. 12918323
  25. 12918323
Contact Seller

$45,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23KM
VIN JTHUCJDH5S2010611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 23 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

Used 2025 Lexus UXh UX 300h for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Lexus UXh UX 300h 23 KM $45,989 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lexus NX 300 for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Lexus NX 300 142,665 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD LIMITED for sale in Richmond, BC
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD LIMITED 141,355 KM $19,880 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,989

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2025 Lexus UXh