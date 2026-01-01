Menu
2025 SUBARU FORESTER SPORT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Wireless Apple Carplay

- Harman/ Kardon Sound System

- Steering Assist

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

 - Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2025 Subaru Forester

20,437 KM

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Subaru Forester

Sport AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

13504334

2025 Subaru Forester

Sport AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,437KM
VIN JF2SLDHC3SH474732

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,437 KM

2025 SUBARU FORESTER SPORT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Wireless Apple Carplay

- Harman/ Kardon Sound System

- Steering Assist

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

 - Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Lane Centring Assist

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Tracker System
Instrument Panel Bin
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control

Hill Descent Control
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Electronic throttle control
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
3.70 Axle Ratio
63 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
11 Speakers

Height adjustable head restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
removable
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Dual-function X-MODE
manual mode w/paddle shift controls
TIRES: 235/50R19 ALL-SEASON
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
Engine: 2.5L DI Subaru Boxer 4-Cyl 16V DOHC w/VVT -inc: Horizontally opposed
SI-DRIVE (2-mode w/Sport)
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 3 heat settings
10-way power-adjustable driver seat w/2-way lumbar support
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and whiplash-reducing
shift lock and normal and 8-speed manual mode
4901# Gvwr
Stablex Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
STARLINK boundary/curfew/speed alert (subscription required)
Simulated suede door panel insert
Wheels: 19 x 7.5 15-Spoke Bronze Aluminum Alloy Winter tires cannot be fitted to 19 wheels. Additional wheel purchase required for winter tires. Consult dealer for details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$36,990

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2025 Subaru Forester