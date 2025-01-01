$39,450+ tax & licensing
2025 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
3,929KM
VIN JTDBCMFE0SJ039419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UBPA39419
- Mileage 3,929 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Corolla Hybrid LE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2025 Toyota Corolla