2025 Toyota RAV4

1,386 KM

Details Features

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XSE AWD

12517156

2025 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XSE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,386KM
VIN 2T35WRFVXSW278852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA78852
  • Mileage 1,386 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Rav4 Hybrid XSE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2025 Toyota RAV4