2025 TOYOTA SIENNAXSE AWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

BRAND NEW

Highlight Feature: 

- Backup Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Pre-Collision System
- Power Sliding Door
- Power Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Apple Carplay 
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- Voice Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2025 Toyota Sienna

20 KM

$71,495

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Sienna

XSE AWD/ BRAND NEW

12725694

2025 Toyota Sienna

XSE AWD/ BRAND NEW

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$71,495

+ taxes & licensing

20KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC8SS194010

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 TOYOTA SIENNAXSE AWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

BRAND NEW


Highlight Feature: 

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Power Sliding Door

- Power Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Apple Carplay 

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Passenger Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Clock

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
soft close
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: TBD
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery

Radio w/Seek-Scan
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Covered Dashboard Storage
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i)
Eco and Normal Modes)
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE)
Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and direct injection D4-S

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$71,495

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2025 Toyota Sienna