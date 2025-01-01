Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Toyota Sienna

14,075 KM

Details Features

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass

Watch This Vehicle
12944462

2025 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

  1. 12944462
  2. 12944462
  3. 12944462
  4. 12944462
  5. 12944462
  6. 12944462
  7. 12944462
  8. 12944462
  9. 12944462
  10. 12944462
  11. 12944462
  12. 12944462
  13. 12944462
  14. 12944462
  15. 12944462
  16. 12944462
  17. 12944462
  18. 12944462
  19. 12944462
  20. 12944462
  21. 12944462
  22. 12944462
  23. 12944462
  24. 12944462
  25. 12944462
  26. 12944462
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,075KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC3SS155227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 14,075 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE AWD 8,809 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass 12,165 KM $71,999 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass 51,699 KM $64,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2025 Toyota Sienna