$27,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2026 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
2026 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
Location
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
604-416-8988
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
462KM
VIN KL79MRSL3TB128469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 462 KM
Vehicle Description
Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2026 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER 1LT (Rebuild title) with 462 km ONLY! It Features 155 Horsepower 1.3L Turbocharged Engine Paired With 9-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System, Driver Confidence Package, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Hands- Free Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry And Start, Power Door Locks, Premium Sound System, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Sun/Moonroof, LED Headlights, Power Seats, Cruise Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Front Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Parking Aid, Apple Carplay And Much More!
Stock# G000304C Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth, Brake Condition, and all electrical components.
tire tread depth, brake condition, and all electrical components.* Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star-rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please get in touch with our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Stock# G000304C Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth, Brake Condition, and all electrical components.
tire tread depth, brake condition, and all electrical components.* Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star-rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please get in touch with our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
Call Dealer
604-416-XXXX(click to show)
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
604-416-8988
2026 Chevrolet TrailBlazer