Filter Results
New and Used Toyota Yaris for Sale
Showing 1-50 of 50
2018 Toyota Yaris
Hatchback SE Hatchback - 2 Tone Paint, Heated Seats, 16" Rims, Collision Warning, Bluetooth & Much More!
$24,888
43,000KM
2008 Toyota Yaris
Sedan 1.5L/5 SPEED/AIR CONDITIONING/CERTIFIED
Sale
$6,490
235,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2016 Toyota Yaris
LE ~Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors ~Bluetooth ~A/C
$15,990
122,790KM
G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore
Barrie, ON
2008 Toyota Yaris
~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
147,207KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2009 Toyota Yaris
LE **Excellent Condition/Great On Fuel**
$6,995
201,000KM
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
Hamilton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Toyota Yaris
LE | REAR CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | LOW KM!
$21,995
12,959KM
Ancaster Toyota
Ancaster, ON
Buy From Home Options
2008 Toyota Yaris
5dr HB Auto LE-Powrr Windows-Pwr Locks-Certified
$8,495
152,565KM
House of Cars
Thornhill, ON
2007 Toyota Yaris
WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK
$2,300
287,405KM
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Toyota Yaris
LE Hatchback - Radar Cruise, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Power Group, Keyless Entry & More!
$22,788
33,000KM
2017 Toyota Yaris
LE Hatchback, Auto, Bluetooth, A/C, Power Group, Keyless Entry, and more!
$20,988
68,000KM
2018 Toyota Yaris
Hatchback LE, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, and more!
$20,998
84,000KM
2019 Toyota Yaris
LE Hatchback Auto, Heated Seats, Back-Up Cam
$22,895
51,173KM
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Abbotsford, BC
Buy From Home Options
2016 Toyota Yaris
SE SPORT, MAGS, FOG LIGHT, IMPECCABLE
$18,800
57,053KM
Auto Flash BFH
Saint-Hubert, QC
Buy From Home Options
2015 Toyota Yaris
LE/AUTO/P.GROUB/VERY CLEAN
Sale
$14,995
135,950KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON
2012 Toyota Yaris
AUTO / AC / POWER GROUP / ONLY 39,852 KM
$13,995
39,852KM
Car Match Canada
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Toyota Yaris
Auto - BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, PWR WINDOWS & LOCKS!
$21,700
44,094KM
Automaxx Windsor
Windsor, ON
2012 Toyota Yaris
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$10,800
166,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Toyota Yaris
LE - AUTO! 22,000KMS! FULL PWR GROUP! A/C! REV CAM! HTD SEATS! + MORE!
$21,495
22,032KM
Bayview Auto Sales
Belleville, ON
2012 Toyota Yaris
LE POWER GROUP | AC | CRUISE
$12,490
143,000KM
Carimex
Waterloo, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Toyota Yaris
LE LOW-KMS BLUETOOTH A/C AUTO
$14,998
82,940KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Toyota Yaris
LE
$15,407
63,882KM
Centennial Nissan of Summerside
Summerside, PE
Buy From Home Options
2015 Toyota Yaris
5dr HB Auto LE
$15,777
53,620KM
Bank Street Kia
Gloucester, ON
Buy From Home Options