2011 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
228,229KM
Used
VIN 1D7RV1GT3BS695392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,229 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
DUAL REAR EXHAUST
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
7-Pin Wiring Harness
HD engine cooling
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
HD transmission oil cooler
HD front axle
Tip start electronic starting feature
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
700-amp maintenance-free battery
HD front shock absorbers
Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
6' 4" cargo box
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Ash Tray Lamp
Glove Box Lamp
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Floor tunnel insulation
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Dual assist handles
Rear under seat storage compartment
Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
Exterior
tinted windows
CARGO LAMP
Underhood Lamp
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Tire carrier winch
Front license plate bracket
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Locking Tailgate
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
17" steel spare wheel
Automatic quad halogen headlamps
Bright/bright billet grille
Full-size restricted-use spare tire
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
(6) SPEAKERS
Fixed long mast antenna
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
