$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 RAM 1500
SPORT
2011 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
241,744KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1D7RV1CT0BS644311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 241,744 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
DUAL REAR EXHAUST
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
7-Pin Wiring Harness
HD engine cooling
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
HD transmission oil cooler
HD front axle
Tip start electronic starting feature
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
700-amp maintenance-free battery
HD front shock absorbers
Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
5' 7" cargo box
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Ash Tray Lamp
Glove Box Lamp
Urethane Shift Knob
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Floor tunnel insulation
Highline door trim panels
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
Dual assist handles
Rear under seat storage compartment
60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
Floor-mounted auto shift lever
2nd row in floor storage bins
Pwr 10-way driver seat
Pwr lumbar
Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
Exterior
tinted windows
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Underhood Lamp
Locking Lug Nuts
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Tire carrier winch
Body-colour grille
Front license plate bracket
Body-colour front fascia
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Locking Tailgate
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
17" steel spare wheel
Automatic quad halogen headlamps
20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels
Full-size restricted-use spare tire
Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
(6) SPEAKERS
Fixed long mast antenna
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 20,065 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Base 61,784 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 14,888 KM $44,709 + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2011 RAM 1500