2012 Ford F-150
FX4
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
140,345KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1EF1CFC64549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,345 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
(2) front tow hooks
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
4-wheel drive
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Single Exhaust
6-1/2' pickup box w/(4) cargo box tie down hooks
78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
Off-road tuned shock absorbers
Skid plates -inc: fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate, cross member skid plate
Exterior
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Body-colour door handles
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear window privacy glass
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Body-colour tailgate handle
Sterling grey wheel lip mouldings
Billet-style grey grille w/colour-keyed surround
Painted body-colour front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valence
Safety
Reverse Sensing System
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Side-impact airbags
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: height adjustable shoulder belts, outboard pre-tensioners
Interior
Speed Control
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
outside temp display
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Rear grab handles
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Sport cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front flow-through console
Off-road rubber front/rear floor mats
Multi-function black leather-wrapped steering wheel
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
Display centre -inc: trip computer, warning message, text function
