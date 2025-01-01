$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
40,868KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF1DKE13306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 40,868 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
HD shock absorbers
4-wheel drive
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Single Exhaust
3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
6-1/2' pickup box
Exterior
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear window privacy glass
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Chrome front/rear step bumpers w/body-colour upper fascia
Chrome grille surround -inc: chrome 2-bar-style insert
Interior
Display Centre
Speed Control
Pwr windows
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
Manual air conditioning
outside temp display
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Front/rear aux pwr point
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Manual tilt steering column
COMPASS DISPLAY
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings
Front passenger grab handle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting
Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel -inc: audio controls, SYNC controls
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note horn
Hill start assist
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
