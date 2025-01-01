Menu
Used 2013 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2013 Ford F-150

40,868 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

XLT

12628392

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,868KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF1DKE13306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 40,868 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
HD shock absorbers
4-wheel drive
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Single Exhaust
3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
6-1/2' pickup box

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear window privacy glass
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Chrome front/rear step bumpers w/body-colour upper fascia
Chrome grille surround -inc: chrome 2-bar-style insert

Interior

Display Centre
Speed Control
Pwr windows
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
Manual air conditioning
outside temp display
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Front/rear aux pwr point
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Manual tilt steering column
COMPASS DISPLAY
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings
Front passenger grab handle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting
Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel -inc: audio controls, SYNC controls

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note horn
Hill start assist
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

2013 Ford F-150