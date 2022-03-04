Menu
2013 Ford F-150

102,664 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

250-832-2101

FX4

FX4

Location

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

250-832-2101

250-832-2101

102,664KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8471292
  • Stock #: 0P8533
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF2DFB56099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,664 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
(2) front tow hooks
4-wheel drive
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Single Exhaust
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
6-1/2' pickup box
Off-road tuned shock absorbers
Skid plates -inc: fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate, cross member skid plate
Super engine cooling -inc: upgraded radiator & aux trans oil cooler
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Body-colour door handles
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear window privacy glass
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Body-colour tailgate handle
Sterling grey wheel lip mouldings
Black surrounds on headlamps & tail lamps
Body-colour front/rear step bumpers w/body-colour fascia
Body-colour grille surround -inc: black 2-bar-style insert
Reverse Sensing System
SPEED CONTROL
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pwr windows
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
outside temp display
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Rear grab handles
Front/rear aux pwr point
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
COMPASS DISPLAY
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings
Front passenger grab handle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting
110V pwr inverter
Front flow-through console w/floor shifter
Multi-function black leather-wrapped steering wheel -inc: audio controls, 5-way SYNC w/MyFord controls
Off-road rubber floor mats
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
Hill start assist
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Hill descent/easy off-road mode
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

