Used 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2013 Ford F-350

103,793 KM

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

Logo_NoBadges

103,793KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT1DEB60147

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,793 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

996
44P

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Illuminated Entry
Remote hood release
accessory delay
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
Dual rear seat grab handles
Colour-coordinated scuff plates
Black air conditioning vents w/chrome rings
Colour-coordinated full floor carpeting
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) -inc: engine immobilizer
Door activated or instrument panel switch operated dome lamp w/delay
Colour-coordinated vinyl sunvisors -inc: dual covered mirrors
Door trim panel -inc: soft armrest, grab handle, moulded upper applique, upper/lower map pockets & reflector

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer brake controller
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
HD gas shock absorbers
Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/vacuum-boost
2-ton mechanical jack
72 amp/hr battery
HD 157-amp alternator
HD rear springs -inc: rear auxiliary springs
Monobeam front axle w/coil springs
8' pickup box -inc: (6) tie-down hooks & partitionable/stackable storage
Trailer sway control -inc: panic brake assist, hill start assist
Trailer tow prep pkg -inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7-way/4-way connector
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case -inc: auto-locking front hubs w/manual override, rotary control on instrument panel

Exterior

Interval wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door & tailgate handles
Pickup box/cargo light
Front/rear license plate brackets
Black box-rail/tailgate mouldings
Front fender vents
Chrome front/rear bumpers w/glossy body colour top cover & black lower air dam
Bright grille w/medium platinum insert & chrome surround
Dual beam jewel effect headlamps -inc: underhood service light
3-blink lane change signal
Removable locking tailgate w/key lock, TailGate Assist

Safety

Driver & front passenger airbags
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Rear door child safety locks
SOS post crash alert system
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Dual electric horn
Colour-keyed safety belts -inc: height adjustable D-rings
Child seat tethers on all rear seats
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt Minder w/audio mute

Additional Features

6.2L SOHC EFI 16-VALVE V8 FLEX-FUEL (E85) ENGINE
TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD
6.7L HPCR 32-VALVE V8 DIESEL ENGINE -inc: turbo-boost gauge, urea gauge, intelligent oil life minder, 78 amp/hr dual batteries, plastic urea emissions tank, exhaust brake, 14K trailer hitch receiver
TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: SelectShift, tow/haul mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

(250) 832-XXXX

(250) 832-2101

