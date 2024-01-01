Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2013 RAM 1500

129,927 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

  1. 10854417
  2. 10854417
  3. 10854417
  4. 10854417
  5. 10854417
  6. 10854417
  7. 10854417
  8. 10854417
  9. 10854417
  10. 10854417
  11. 10854417
  12. 10854417
  13. 10854417
  14. 10854417
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
129,927KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7MT2DS642280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,927 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
DUAL REAR EXHAUST
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
7-Pin Wiring Harness
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
HD front shock absorbers
180-amp alternator
5.7L Hemi multi-displacement V8 engine
Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
5' 7" cargo box

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Full Length Floor Console
Ash Tray Lamp
Glove Box Lamp
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Assist handles
Pwr accessory delay
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Floor tunnel insulation
Highline door trim panels
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Rear under seat storage compartment
Chrome accent shift knob
60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
Floor-mounted auto shift lever
2nd row in floor storage bins
Pwr 10-way driver seat
Pwr lumbar
LED interior lighting
LCD instrumentation cluster -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre
Premium instrument panel bezel

Exterior

tinted windows
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Underhood Lamp
Locking Lug Nuts
Body-colour door handles
Tire carrier winch
Body-colour grille
Front license plate bracket
Tinted windshield glass
Body-colour front fascia
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Locking Tailgate
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
17" steel spare wheel
Full-size restricted-use spare tire
Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
Sport tail lamps
20" x 9" polished/painted aluminum wheels

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Driver/front passenger side airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed long mast antenna
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jacobson Ford

Used 2013 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Salmon Arm, BC
2013 RAM 1500 SPORT 129,927 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Salmon Arm, BC
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 41,372 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Salmon Arm, BC
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 96,789 KM $59,524 + tax & lic

Email Jacobson Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

Call Dealer

(250) 832-XXXX

(click to show)

(250) 832-2101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500