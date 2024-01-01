$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 RAM 1500
SPORT
2013 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
129,927KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7MT2DS642280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,927 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
DUAL REAR EXHAUST
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
7-Pin Wiring Harness
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
HD front shock absorbers
180-amp alternator
5.7L Hemi multi-displacement V8 engine
Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
5' 7" cargo box
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Full Length Floor Console
Ash Tray Lamp
Glove Box Lamp
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Assist handles
Pwr accessory delay
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Floor tunnel insulation
Highline door trim panels
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Rear under seat storage compartment
Chrome accent shift knob
60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
Floor-mounted auto shift lever
2nd row in floor storage bins
Pwr 10-way driver seat
Pwr lumbar
LED interior lighting
LCD instrumentation cluster -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre
Premium instrument panel bezel
Exterior
tinted windows
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Underhood Lamp
Locking Lug Nuts
Body-colour door handles
Tire carrier winch
Body-colour grille
Front license plate bracket
Tinted windshield glass
Body-colour front fascia
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Locking Tailgate
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
17" steel spare wheel
Full-size restricted-use spare tire
Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
Sport tail lamps
20" x 9" polished/painted aluminum wheels
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Driver/front passenger side airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed long mast antenna
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2013 RAM 1500