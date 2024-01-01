$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
SVT RAPTOR
2014 Ford F-150
SVT RAPTOR
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
99,683KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1R63EFB41400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0P9634
- Mileage 99,683 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 6.2L 2V EFI V8
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
1 Skid Plate
HD 220 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Off-Road Suspension
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
Fox Racing Brand Name Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 3,379 kg (7,450 lb) Payload Package
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
535.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
side steps
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: LT315/70R17D A/T BSW (5)
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
SVT Raptor Luxury Package -inc: Dual Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (DEATC), PowerFold/heated/signal/driver-dimming memory sideview body-coloured mirrors, HID headlamps, power tilt/telescoping steering column, memory power-adjustable pedals, ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
2014 Ford F-150