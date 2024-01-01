$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
2014 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,086KM
VIN 1FT8W3B67EEB48631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,086 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
44P
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
157 Amp Alternator
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 4,808 kgs (10,600 lbs) Payload Package
1732.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Speed Compensated Volume Control
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Additional Features
Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Auto w/OD
Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: SelectShift and tow/haul mode
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
