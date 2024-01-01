Menu
Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty DRW Platinum for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2014 Ford F-350

85,478 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW Platinum

2014 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW Platinum

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,478KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT1EEA99591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,478 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
HD 200 Amp Alternator
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
3030.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Step Bumper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Cab Clearance lights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" Forged Polished Aluminum (4) -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Remote Start System
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Driveline Traction Control
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

